More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
World
Typhoon leaves 12 dead, traps people on roofs in Philippines
A powerful typhoon that battered the central Philippines left at least 12 people dead in massive floods that trapped residents on roofs and damaged buildings including a hotel and an airport, officials said.
Nation
Rebuilding tornado-ravaged Kentucky town could take years
Although his birthday is still a few days away, 60-year-old Harley Kelso knows what he's getting from his sister.
Paul Douglas
Tornado-Free and Seasonably Chilly
After our recent wet, wind blown weather tantrum I'm relieved to be tracking quiet weather into Christmas with 20s, even a few 30s next week. Central Minnesota may pick up a couple inches of fluff today into Saturday, but a dry westerly wind flow aloft will limit any potential for big snowstorms. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Nation
Army vet, 3-year-old among the dead in widespread twisters
Details about the fathers and mothers, children, friends and siblings who died during a tornado outbreak that ripped through the Midwest and South are still coming into focus nearly a week after the onslaught.
Local
'Historic and unreal' Minn. storms leave trail of damage
Two tornadoes were confirmed, and one death was reported after a 40-foot tree fell on an Olmsted County man.