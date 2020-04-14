More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: Cold with more snow showers; high 34
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Crews burn old growth at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum
Crews burned the old growth from the Ornamental Grass Collection at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum. The arboretum, which normally attracts almost 500,000 visitors a year, will be closed at least through May 4.
Local
Irondale robotics team pivots to make face shields for health care workers
The COVID-19 pandemic short-circuited the robotics season for high school teams across Minnesota. Now, the KnightKrawler Robotics team from Irondale High School in the north metro is working to build face shields for those battling COVID-19 on the front lines.
Politics
Trump: 'Nobody acknowledges' virus fight success
President Donald Trump on Monday defended his handling of the coronavirus outbreak during his daily White House coronavirus task force briefing.
Video
Morning forecast: Cold with snow showers, high 34
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast