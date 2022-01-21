More from Star Tribune
More From Weather
Nation
Parts of Southeast await a blast of snow, ice, freezing rain
Several schools have canceled classes in coastal areas of the Carolinas and Virginia and authorities are urging drivers to stay off potentially icy roads amid forecasts of snow, sleet and freezing rain.
Weather
Morning forecast: Cold start, then high 16; snow showers tonight
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, Jan. 21
Local
Florida man charged after 4 found dead at Canada-US border
A Florida man was charged Thursday with human smuggling after the bodies of four people, including a baby and a teen, were found in Canada near the U.S. border in what authorities believe was a failed crossing attempt during a freezing blizzard.
Evening forecast: Low of -8; clear and very cold, with temps heading above 0 Friday
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Paul Douglas
Cold Enough - A few Snowy Burst On The Way
Overall, temperatures will run well below average into most of next week. Not record-territory, but chilly enough to get your attention. Waves of numbing air flowing south will spin up a series of Alberta Clippers capable of occasional bursts of accumulating powder. Timing and amounts are always tricky with clippers, but the best chance of a few inches of new snow may come late Sunday into Monday.