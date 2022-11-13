More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Morning forecast: Cold, snow chance Monday
We're deep in the freezer now, Minnesota. It will be a cold Sunday with a high of 31 and a chance for flurries. Monday has a stronger chance for snow.
Nation
After hurricanes, program aims to help alleviate stress
The 10 women gathered on yoga mats in a New Orleans suburb, the lights dimmed.
Paul Douglas
Cold and somewhat snowy week ahead
According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the extended temperature outlook keeps us colder than average through Thanksgiving. Ready or not, weather models continue to suggest that our first snow accumulations of the season are possible next week. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 20; partly cloudy and cold; maybe some sun Sunday
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 30, more clouds than sun
It'll be chilly and breezy, with a chance of flurries. Sunday will also be chilly, with potentially more sun. Next week brings chances for snow.