More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
World
Impoverished Lebanese, Syrians struggle to survive cold
A snowstorm in the Middle East has left many Lebanese and Syrians scrambling to find ways to survive, burning old clothes, plastic and in some cases even sheep manure to keep warm as temperatures plummet and poverty soars.
World
Heavy rains in Madagascar cause flooding in capital, 10 dead
Heavy rains in Madagascar have flooded parts of the capital city, Antananarivo, killing 10 people and making more than 12,000 homeless, officials said Wednesday.
Weather
Morning forecast: Cold, high 4 above
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, Jan. 19
Nation
Texas wildfire forces evacuations; planned burn may be cause
the site of a deadly blaze more than a decade ago — and officials said a prescribed burn may be to blame.
World
AP PHOTOS: Vaccine workers trek in Kashmir's snowy mountains
In a Himalayan village in the Indian-controlled part of Kashmir, young health worker Masrat Farid packed her bag with vaccines on a frigid morning in January as strong winds swept snow through the air.