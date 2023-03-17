More from Star Tribune
Spain: Long-term drought to bring more heatwaves, widlfires
Spain has officially entered a period of long-term drought, owing to high temperatures and low rainfall over the past three years, and likely faces another year of heatwaves and forest fires.
Weather
Morning forecast: Cold, high 17; a few PM snow showers
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, March 17
Weather
Dozens of highways closed in southwestern Minnesota due to whiteout conditions
Visibility was a tenth of a mile or less along Interstate 90, which remains closed from Fairmont west to the South Dakota border.
World
Death toll rises, locals pick up pieces after Cyclone Freddy
Authorities are still getting to grips with the scale of Cyclone Freddy's destruction in Malawi and Mozambique since late Saturday, with over 370 people confirmed dead, several hundreds still missing and tens of thousands displaced.
Paul Douglas
Cloudy And Chilly Friday - 40s Likely Next Week
A cloudy, chilly Friday awaits to end the week with highs only in the teens in the metro. Snow chances remain - very slight here in the metro, but another 1-2" could fall Friday up north. Good news: a stretch of 40s are expected next week! - D.J. Kayser