Nation
Minnesota Guard called up to help in Crookston flood threat
Volunteers and National Guard members in northwestern Minnesota spent two days sandbagging to fortify the city of Crookston from an expected record flood along the Red Lake River.
Weather
Morning forecast: Cold, cloudy, windy; high 40
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, April 25
World
Child's body found after tour boat sank in Japan's far north
Rescuers searching since a tour boat carrying 26 people sank off far northeastern Japan have found the body of an 11th victim — a child — as questions intensified about why the vessel sailed in rough weather at a known hazardous location.
Nation
Four months after tornado, Kentucky focuses on rebuilding
Sundays at the Bullock home in rural Kentucky were filled with lasting memories: big family dinners, cornhole, basketball and karaoke.
Local
Thousands without power as spring blizzard hammers North Dakota
A weekend blizzard unloaded 12 to 20 inches of snow in the western Dakotas and northern Rockies, part of a powerful spring storm that also…