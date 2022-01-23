More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Cold and sunny, high of 8 with chance of snow later
Your weather forecast for the Twin Cities metro and surrounding area on Sunday, January 23, 2022.
2 Pakistani fishermen drown, 10 missing after boats sink
Three fishing boats sank off Pakistan's coast in stormy weather, drowning at least two fishermen and causing 10 others to go missing, as navy and maritime security vessels rescued 32 fishermen, a district official said Sunday.
Wildfire along California's Big Sur forces evacuations
Firefighters on Saturday were battling a wildfire that broke out in the rugged mountains along Big Sur, forcing hundreds of residents on this precarious stretch of the California coast to evacuate and authorities to shut its main roadway.
Evening forecast: Low of -5; periods of snow with considerable cloudiness and frigid temps
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Paul Douglas
Sunny Start Sunday Before A Third Clipper Brings More Snow Sunday Night
Clipper number two is moving through the region Saturday Night with another 1-4" of snow. We'll start Sunday sunny, but clouds will increase ahead of clipper three Sunday Night into Monday morning.