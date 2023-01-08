More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Cold and sunny, high 22
We'll start this relatively quiet weather week with mostly sunny skies and cold temperatures.
California braces for more rain, storms, potential floods
California braced for more stormy weather with rain sweeping into the northern part the state and the San Francisco Bay area, preceding a series of powerful incoming Pacific storms and raising the potential for road flooding, rising rivers and mudslides on soils already saturated after days of rain.
Best Weekend of Winter? Continued Quiet Weather
Sunny skies and slightly below average temperatures today give way to more clouds and brief afternoon thaws this week. I could see a few flurries up north on Thursday, but extended weather models keep us free of shoveling duties until further notice. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Evening forecast: Low of 1; partly cloudy, with warmer weather, snow coming
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.