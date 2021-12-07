More from Star Tribune
Evening forecast: Low of 11, with clouds building
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Paul Douglas
Snowy Powder and Unusual Warm Fronts
The sun comes out today with 40 degrees Thursday before a close encounter with a storm approaching from Denver on Friday. Latest models keep the heaviest snow band south/east of MSP with a couple inches here; maybe 8-10" closer to La Crosse. Colder air returns for Santa's big arrival. It may come down to the wire for a white Christmas. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Hawaii recoups from big storm amid lingering flood threats
A slow-moving storm that knocked out power, swamped dozens of homes and sent creeks and streams surging had mostly passed over Hawaii on Tuesday, though the threat of flooding lingered in some already-drenched areas.
Where's the snow? Rockies winter starts with a whimper
Denver's winter has started with a whimper, and the parched mountains to the west aren't faring much better.