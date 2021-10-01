More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Curious Minnesota Historic wildfires once destroyed entire cities in northern Minnesota. Could it happen again?
More from Star Tribune
Curious Minnesota Historic wildfires once destroyed entire cities in northern Minnesota. Could it happen again?
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Morning forecast: Cloudy with PM showers; high 80
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, Oct. 1
World
Strong typhoon near Tokyo disrupts some flights, trains
A powerful typhoon pounded Japan and some of its eastern islands Friday with gusts and downpours of rain, grounding some domestic flights and halting trains. The Tokyo area was getting heavy rain and blowing wind at midday, but no injuries have been reported.
Paul Douglas
Delayed Autumn: 80F on October 1 - Low 70s Expected First Week of October
It's been a very warm year (summer at MSP was 3.9F warmer than average - nationwide summer tied 1936 for the hottest on record, according to NOAA). So maybe it makes sense that a "cool front" in 2021 means 70s for highs. Winter is coming - but no time soon.
World
Bangkok braces for possible flooding as rains continue
Authorities sandbagged low-lying areas in the Thai capital and checked pumping stations Thursday along the Chao Phraya River in preparation for possible flooding as dams upstream, swollen by heavy rains, were forced to release water as a precaution.
Evening forecast: Low of 64; some clouds with a chance of a thunderstorm in places
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.