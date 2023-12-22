More from Star Tribune
Business
Dreaming of a white Christmas? Try Alaska. Meanwhile, some US ski areas struggle with rain
For most Americans dreaming of a white Christmas, this year's prospects aren't good.
Weather
Morning forecast: Cloudy, warm, high 45
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, Dec. 22
Business
Busiest holiday travel season in years is off to a smooth start with few airport delays
The holiday travel rush hit its peak Friday as mild weather and lower flight cancelation rates raised hopes for merrier drivers and airline passengers than last year.
Duluth
With no snow on the North Shore, Beargrease officials wait to decide fate of this year's race
The organization asked its fans to 'think snow.'
Nation
Pacific storm that unleashed flooding barreling down on southeastern California
A Pacific storm that pounded California's coastal areas and stranded motorists was poised to pounce on the southeastern area of the state through Friday, bringing flood threats to a sweeping area extending from San Diego into the Mojave Desert and even into parts of Arizona.