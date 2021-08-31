More from Star Tribune
Nation
Thousands face weeks without power in Ida's aftermath
Louisiana communities beginning the huge task of clearing debris and repairing the damage inflicted by Hurricane Ida are facing the depressing prospect of weeks without electricity in the oppressive, late-summer heat.
Nation
Small Louisiana communities bear brunt of Hurricane Ida
Debbie Greco and her family cowered on a stairway landing as Hurricane Ida sent 4 feet (1.2 meters) of muddy water rushing into her home in LaPlace along the west side of Lake Pontchartrain.
Weather
Morning forecast: Cloudy start, then sun; high 79
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Aug. 31
Business
Energy companies begin to assess damage from Ida
Louisiana communities battered by Ida faced a new danger as they began the massive task of clearing debris and repairing damage from the storm: the possibility of weeks without power in the stifling, late-summer heat.
Local
California fire approaches Lake Tahoe after mass evacuation
A ferocious wildfire swept toward Lake Tahoe on Tuesday just hours after roads were clogged with fleeing cars when the entire California resort city of South Lake Tahoe was ordered to evacuate and communities just across the state line in Nevada were warned to get ready to leave.