Local
Flooding begins as record-setting snowfall melts into state's rivers
Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill Monday moving $40 million into a disaster assistance fund for immediate use.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Breezy and cool, high 46
Things stay breezy and dry Monday afternoon. Flooding is impacting much of northern Minnesota.
Weather
Morning forecast: Cloudy start, then sun; high 46
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, April 17
Paul Douglas
Quiet Monday - Another Rain/Snow System Later This Week
We got a rude reminder on Sunday that snow can occur in April. The good news is that it'll be a quieter start to the work week today and Tuesday. Despite this quiet start, eyes turn quickly to a system that could have both rain and snow components during the second half of the week. - D.J. Kayser