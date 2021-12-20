More from Star Tribune
Nation
EXPLAINER: What is a derecho?
Multiple tornadoes and thunderstorms that struck the Great Plains and upper Midwest on Dec. 15 were the result of a rare event called a derecho, according to the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center. It was the first on record in December in the United States.
Nation
Dec. 15 storms across north-central US classified as derecho
A line of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes that swept across the north-central U.S. last week was the result of a serial derecho — the first on record in December, officials with the National Weather Service said Monday.
Weather
Morning forecast: Cloudy start; high 22, then falling temps
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, Dec. 20
World
375 dead, 56 missing after typhoon slams Philippines
The death toll from the strongest typhoon to batter the Philippines this year climbed to 375, with more than 50 others still missing and several central provinces struggling with downed communications and power outages and pleading for food and water, officials said Monday.