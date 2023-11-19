More from Star Tribune
World
Extreme weather claims 2 lives in Bulgaria and leaves many in the dark
Gale-force winds and heavy rain and snow hit large parts of Bulgaria on Sunday, claiming the lives of two people and causing severe damage and disrupting power supply in towns and villages, officials said on Sunday.
Weather
Morning forecast: Cloudy, high 54
It'll be a drama-free weather Sunday.
Nation
More than a foot of snow, 100 mph wind gusts possible as storm approaches Sierra Nevada
The National Weather Service issued advisories Saturday along the California-Nevada line ahead of an early winter storm that could bring more than a foot (30 centimeters) of snow to the upper elevations of the Sierra and winds gusting up to 100 mph (160 kph) over ridgetops.
Paul Douglas
Clouds Slowly Increase Sunday - Cooler Into Thanksgiving Week
We'll see one more day in the 50s on Sunday with slowly increasing cloud cover. Some rain (or a mix) is possible Monday Night, otherwise it'll be a quiet week of weather for travel with dropping highs. Thanksgiving highs may only be around freezing, with 20s for Black Friday. - D.J. Kayser
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 33; a clear and quiet night ahead of a warm Sunday
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.