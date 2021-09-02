More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Nation
Death toll rises after Ida's remnants hit Northeast
The remnants of Hurricane Ida dumped historic rain over the tri-state area, with at least nine deaths linked to flooding in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania as basement apartments suddenly filled with water and freeways and boulevards turned into rivers, submerging cars.
Politics
Biden to detail storm response, survey damage in Louisiana
President Joe Biden on Thursday will detail his administration's response to Hurricane Ida, which knocked out power and wreaked havoc along the Gulf Coast before causing deadly flooding and tornadoes in the Northeast. And he is set to visit Louisiana on Friday to survey some of the damage.
Weather
Morning forecast: Cloudy, cooler, high 72; rain tonight
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, Sept. 2
Outdoors
As wildfires subside, portions of Boundary Waters to reopen Saturday
Portions of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness are reopening Saturday, thanks to recent rain, cooler weather and progress firefighters have made fighting wildfires.
Nation
Hurricane Ida's aftermath, recovery uneven across Louisiana
In New Orleans, an ongoing power outage after Hurricane Ida is making the sweltering summer unbearable. But in some areas outside the city, that misery is compounded by a lack of water, flooded neighborhoods and severely damaged homes.