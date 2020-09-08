More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Cold, rain showers, high 51; chance of frost tonight
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Nation
Rochester, N.Y., police leader retires after Daniel Prude's death
Mayor Lovely Warren told city council members in an online briefing that she believes the entire command staff decided to retire.
Nation
Late summer snow blankets parts of South Dakota
Accumulations of 6 to 12 inches were forecast for higher elevations in the Black Hills.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 44; overcast and chilly with rain possible
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Variety
Genesis Be brings awareness through hip-hop, poetry
To activist and rapper Genesis Be, the Confederate flag seemed to be everywhere while she was growing up in Mississippi.