Extended Perfection. Dry, But Rain on the Way?
It's been hard to complain about the weather close to home this fall. Undoubtedly it has been dry, but this extended perfection will trickle into early November with near record warmth possible on Wednesday. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Evening forecast: Low of 43; mainly clear with another nice weekend day ahead
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
US storm survivors: We need money faster, less red tape
Survivors of storms that pounded several U.S. states say the nation's disaster aid system is broken and that they want reforms to get money into victims' hands faster, with less red tape.
Afternoon forecast: Warm, sunny; high 67
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Saturday, Oct. 29
Morning forecast: Warm, sunny; high 66
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Saturday, Oct. 29