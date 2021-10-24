More from Star Tribune
World
Hurricane Rick heads toward Mexico's Pacific coast
Hurricane Rick headed for Mexico's southern Pacific coast Sunday and is forecast to reach land by Monday.
Paul Douglas
Showers Across Southern Minnesota Sunday - Better Rain Chance Mid-Week
A system to our south will help bring some showers across southern Minnesota Sunday, but rain chances remain highest south of the metro. A better rain chance statewide will arrive toward the middle of the week. Click for more details. - D.J. Kayser
Nation
After California wildfire, thousands of trees to be removed
In the wake of California wildfires, upwards of 10,000 trees weakened by fires, drought, disease or age must be removed, work that will keep a nearby highway closed to visitors who seek the world's two largest sequoia trees.