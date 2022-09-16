More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Cloudy and rain today
Expect a high of about 79
Nation
Tropical Storm Fiona bringing heavy rains to Puerto Rico
Tropical Storm Fiona was forecast to move across the Caribbean's easternmost islands Friday night before slowing to a spot just south of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico late Saturday and Sunday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.
Nation
Water begins receding in Pakistan's worst flood-hit south
Floodwaters are receding in Pakistan's worst-hit southern Sindh province, officials said Friday, a potentially bright sign in an ongoing crisis that has left hundreds of thousands of people homeless in the impoverished South Asian country.
World
Floods in Italy kill at least 10; rescues from roofs, trees
Floodwaters triggered by heavy rainfall swept through several towns in a hilly region of central Italy early Friday, leaving 10 people dead and at least four missing, authorities said. Dozens of survivors scrambled onto rooftops or up trees to await rescue.
Nation
Western Alaska braces for strong storm, possible floods
A vast swath of western Alaska could see flooding and high winds as the remnants of Typhoon Merbok move toward the Bering Sea region.