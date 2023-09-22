More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Cloudy and 76
There's a chance of showers and storms this weekend.
Paul Douglas
Partly Smoky With Weekend Showers
A slow moving storm system will blow into town over the weekend with round of showers and storms. Some of the storms could be strong to severe with locally heavy rainfall across the southwestern part of the state. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Tropical storm warning issued for US East Coast ahead of potential cyclone, forecasters say
A tropical storm warning was issued Thursday from coastal North Carolina to Delaware ahead of a potential tropical cyclone that's approaching the densely populated East Coast.
1.5 million people asked to conserve water in Seattle because of statewide drought
Seattle Public Utilities is asking about 1.5 million customers in the Seattle area to use less water as drought conditions continue throughout most of the state.
Evening forecast: Low of 59 and partly cloudy
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.