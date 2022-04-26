More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Morning forecast: Clouds, cold early, then sun; high 46
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, April 26
Nation
Wildfires tear across several states, driven by high winds
Firefighters across the country are battling multiple wildfires as tinder-dry conditions and high winds whip up flames from Arizona to Florida — including a prairie fire in rural southwestern Nebraska that has killed one person, injured at least 15 firefighters and destroyed at least six homes.
Paul Douglas
March 57th: Cool, Damp Holding Pattern But May Looks More Promising
Tell me if you've heard this before: yes, it's unusually cool and foul and windy and damp, but weather models insist things will get better! Hooray! It's like a meteorological mirage - you get closer to the (alleged) warm front and things don't look nearly as balmy. The persistence of this cool phase is annoyingly impressive. But all anomalies eventually come to an end. I'm betting on some sense of normalcy returning by mid-May. But my confidence level is lower than it should be.
Nation
Minnesota Guard called up to help in Crookston flood threat
Volunteers and National Guard members in northwestern Minnesota spent two days sandbagging to fortify the city of Crookston from an expected record flood along the Red Lake River.