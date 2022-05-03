More from Star Tribune
Nation
New Mexico governor seeking US disaster status for wildfire
New Mexico's governor on Tuesday asked President Joe Biden to declare a disaster as firefighters scrambled to clear brush, build fire lines and spray water to keep the largest blaze burning in the U.S. from destroying more homes in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains.
Paul Douglas
Back to the 60s - Real Warm Front May Spark 80F and Severe T-storms Next Week
This is it - the calm before the....bugs. And humidity. And raging thunderstorms. I love summer heat and everything that comes with it, but there's something to be said for this brief interlude of bright sun and no humidity (or skeeters). Today will be the day you were daydreaming about last week. Finally.
Business
Woman whose son was killed in tornado criticizes Amazon
The mother of a man who was killed in December when a tornado slammed into an Amazon facility in Illinois said on Tuesday that her son was only in the building because he was called into work on his day off.
Evening forecast: Low of 37; clear to partly cloudy; freezing temps possible in spots
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Agriculture
Wet, cold spring keeps farmers out of fields across Minnesota
A weekly crop report from the USDA shows Minnesota farmers are behind on planting season as wet, dreary weather persists.