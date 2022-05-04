More from Star Tribune
North Metro In 1999, a Blaine woman offered two refugees $100 and a kind note. This week they met again
Nation
Fire crews take stand against destructive New Mexico blaze
With flames marching across wide swaths of northeastern New Mexico's tinder-dry forests, firefighters were taking a stand Wednesday in their fight against the largest wildfire burning in the U.S. to keep it from pushing any closer to the town of Las Vegas and other villages scattered along the fire's shifting fronts.
Nation
To refine water forecasts, Western cities map snow by plane
At a tiny airport surrounded by mountains, a three-person crew takes off for the inaugural flight above the headwaters of the Colorado River to measure the region's snow by air.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 62, mix of sun and clouds
It's warming up, with light winds and increasing cloud cover. There's a chance of rain in the Twin Cities area Thursday night into early Friday.
Weather
Morning forecast: Close to normal, high 62
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, May 4
Nation
New Mexico governor seeking US disaster status for wildfire
New Mexico's governor on Tuesday asked President Joe Biden to declare a disaster as firefighters scrambled to clear brush, build fire lines and spray water to keep the largest blaze burning in the U.S. from destroying more homes in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains.