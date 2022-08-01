More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
TV & Media 'SNL' veteran Victoria Jackson shares how religious beliefs got her blacklisted in Hollywood
More from Star Tribune
TV & Media 'SNL' veteran Victoria Jackson shares how religious beliefs got her blacklisted in Hollywood
More from Star Tribune
TV & Media 'SNL' veteran Victoria Jackson shares how religious beliefs got her blacklisted in Hollywood
More from Star Tribune
TV & Media 'SNL' veteran Victoria Jackson shares how religious beliefs got her blacklisted in Hollywood
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Nation
A race to save fish as Rio Grande dries, even in Albuquerque
On a recent, scorching afternoon in Albuquerque, off-road vehicles cruised up and down a stretch of dry riverbed where normally the Rio Grande flows. The drivers weren't thrill-seekers, but biologists hoping to save as many endangered fish as they could before the sun turned shrinking pools of water into dust.
Nation
Storms knock out power to 135,000 customers in MN, WI
A line of severe storms that swept across Minnesota and Wisconsin caused widespread damage to trees, poles and power lines and knocked out electrical service to 135,000 customers.
Nation
Steam bath weather adds to misery after Appalachian flooding
Temperatures were expected to soar on Wednesday in a region of eastern Kentucky where people are shoveling out from the wreckage of massive flooding, many in places without electricity.
Nation
Deadly California wildfire wipes out scenic river town
Roger Derry, 80, and his son have lived together in the tiny scenic hamlet of Klamath River in Northern California for more than 40 years.
Weather
Morning forecast: Becoming sunny, high 87
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, Aug. 3