More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Morning forecast: Clearing skies, high 86; more PM storms
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, Aug. 11
World
South Korea throws huge K-Pop concert for Scouts after storm Khanun disrupted their Jamboree
A day after a powerful tropical storm flooded dozens of homes and turned streets into muddy rivers, South Korea threw a huge K-Pop concert in Seoul for 40,000 Scouts whose global Jamboree was disrupted by the weather.
Nation
Flash drought, invasive grasses, winds, hurricane and climate change fuel Maui's devastating fires
a key factor in a dangerous mix of conditions appear to have combined to make the wildfires blazing a path of destruction in Hawaii particularly damaging.
Paul Douglas
More Storm Chances On Friday And Sunday With Cooling Highs Into The Weekend
A couple of chances of rain exist Friday - one in the early morning, another in the afternoon. The afternoon round could be strong to severe. A sunny but breezy Saturday is expected before more rain chances (and cooler temps) Sunday. - D.J. Kayser
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 64; cloudy with a couple of drenching thunderstorms possible
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.