Morning forecast: Clearing skies, high 70
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, Sept. 28
Business
Food prices are rising as countries limit exports. Blame climate change, El Nino and Russia's war
How do you cook a meal when a staple ingredient is unaffordable?
Paul Douglas
Skies Slowly Start To Clear Thursday - Warm End To September/Beginning Of October
Another nice end of September day is expected Thursday, with slowly clearing skies and highs in the low 70s. Warm weather makes a return this weekend with 80s for highs. A few strong storms are possible Friday. - D.J. Kayser
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 60; mild with more clouds
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
World
New storms batter central Greece as government prioritizes adapting to effects of climate change
New floods following torrential rain swept Wednesday across swathes of central Greece already battered by deadly storms weeks earlier, once again damaging roads, flooding homes and causing power outages in the city of Volos and the island of Evia.