Morning forecast: Chilly with intervals of clouds and sunshine
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Attorney argues for release of 2019 Floyd arrest footage
Earl Gray, attorney for former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane, spoke to the press after a ruling that will release body camera footage of a 2019 arrest of George Floyd.
Stolen Nazi painting returned to family
The picture, of two young, 19th-century skaters, was looted by Nazis from a Jewish family in 1933. It was recently discovered at a small museum in upstate New York.
On #MeToo anniversary, leaders focus on inequality
Founder Tarana Burke is working to make sure it remains inclusive.
Evening forecast: Low of 34; clear and partly cloudy
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast