Nation
2 dead, more than 200 homes charred in New Mexico wildfire
Firefighters took advantage of a brief break in the weather but gusty winds were expected to return Friday to southern New Mexico where a wildfire has claimed two lives and charred more than 200 homes.
Local
Strong winds cancel, delay MSP flights
Nearly 150 flights were affected by mid-afternoon.
Local
'Waiting to see': Cleanup, insurance weigh heavily on Taopi residents
Ten out of 24 homes in town destroyed
Evening forecast: Low of 25; mostly cloudy, brisk and cold
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Business
Expanding drought leaves western US scrambling for water
Tumbleweeds drift along the Rio Grande as sand bars within its banks widen. Smoke from distant wildfires and dust kicked up by intense spring winds fill the valley, exacerbating the feeling of distress that is beginning to weigh on residents.