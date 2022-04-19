More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Chilly sun to start, high 47
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, April 19
Paul Douglas
A Very Character-Building Spring
The sun reappears today with another surge of rain on Wednesday. Temperatures moderate as the week goes on with 50s by Thursday and Friday, and if the sun comes out: 70 possible Saturday with a dash of humidity and rumble of thunder. You know, "spring like"? Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
White Sox-Guardians postponed by inclement weather
Monday night's game between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians was postponed because of bad weather.
Afternoon forecast: Breezy, damp with a high around 40
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities.