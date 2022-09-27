More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
World
Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba, Florida braces for Cat 4 damage
Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba on Tuesday as a major hurricane, with nothing to stop it from intensifying into a catastrophic Category 4 storm before it hits Florida, where officials ordered 2.5 million people to evacuate before it crashes ashore Wednesday.
Weather
Morning forecast: Chilly start, high 59
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Sept. 27
World
Vietnam imposes curfew, evacuations ahead of Typhoon Noru
Vietnam imposed a curfew and evacuated over 800,000 people as a powerful typhoon that had flooded villages and left at least eight dead in the Philippines aimed Tuesday for the country's central region.
World
Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4
Hurricane Ian was growing stronger as it barreled toward Cuba on a track to hit Florida's west coast as a major hurricane as early as Wednesday.
Paul Douglas
Hurricane Ian Threatens Gulf Coast of Florida
Brisk 50s today give way to a shot at 70F by Friday with sunshine each day. A nice problem to have, but drought continues to accelerate. According to the Twin Cities National Weather Service, this is the driest September since records started in 1872 with only .23" rain. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson