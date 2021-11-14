More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Morning forecast: Chilly, cloudy, high of 32
Your weather forecast for the Twin Cities metro and surrounding area on Sunday, November 14, 2021.
Evening forecast: Low of 29; an inch or two of snow and slippery; very breezy late
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Weather
Sunday Slush Gives Way to 50s Tuesday
Saturday night's clipper dropped the most snow north of I-94, just enough to cover up all those un-raked leaves. Flurries taper today, but a light dusting is possible late tomorrow as milder, Pacific air approaches. Get any snow angels out of your system today, because any slush will melt Tuesday with highs in the 50s.
Local
Several inches of snow, slippery roads expected
Snow and wind led to 'crashes, spinouts, jackknifed semis,' the State Patrol said.
Local
Snow hits Minnesota, officials urge travel caution
Minnesota braced for snow on Saturday as the National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory.