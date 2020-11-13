More from Star Tribune
How a vote on outside police help divided Mpls. council
A proposal to bring in extra officers from outside agencies to assist the Minneapolis Police Department has divided the City Council and ignited a heated debate over the role of police in the city.
Video
Morning forecast: Chilly and sunny
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Evening forecast, Nov. 12
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Afternoon forecast: 32, inch of slippery snow, then clearing
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Politics
McCarthy backs Trump's election result challenges
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy hailed Republican congressional wins in the Nov. 3rd election, calling it a "mandate against socialism" and defunding the police.