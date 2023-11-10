More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 40, cloudy with stray flakes
Bundle up: It'll be cloudy, windy and cool, with a chance of stray snowflakes. Saturday will be windy and cool as well, but there's a warmup on the way.
Weather
Morning forecast: Chilly and cloudy; high 40
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, Nov. 10
Paul Douglas
Very November-Like Friday Ahead - Shots At 60F Next Week
It'll be a cloudy and cool Friday in the metro - very much like November out there. Sunnier skies return for the second half of the weekend, and we'll also see warmer temperatures arrive. 60F is possible for a high next Tuesday-Thursday. - D.J. Kayser
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 33; patchy clouds and breezy
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 47, sunny and windy
Snow is possible in the northern third of Minnesota, but the rest of the state will be sunnier and warmer. Clouds will increase after sunset, with a slight chance of precipitation tonight and Friday.