Paul Douglas
Sun/Cloud Mix Monday - Chillier Than Average Through The End Of April
Periods of sun and clouds are expected Monday in the metro, with highs climbing to around 50F. We'll remain below average (50s and 60s) for highs through the rest of the week and even into early May. Rain chances increase again late week. - D.J. Kayser
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Cold with chance of rain, high 46
Temperatures remain below average. Watch for a chance of precipitation later this afternoon.
St. Cloud
St. Cloud breaks seasonal snowfall record
Cold air and heavy snowfall Friday created perfect conditions for snow to stick, pushing St. Cloud's snow total to 88.2 inches.