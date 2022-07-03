Paul Douglas

If your Sunday plan calls for backyard BBQs, good news is that you should be able to fit it in. You may have to plan accordingly around a few nuisance t-showers, but it won't be a washout. The best chance of showers and storms arrives overnight with rain & rumbles likely through the first half of the day tomorrow. NOAA's Storm Prediction Center has highlighted a risk of isolated strong to severe storms later tomorrow as well. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson