Morning forecast: Chance of showers north; sunny and 78 in Twin Cities
There's a chance of showers and thunderstorms in northern Minnesota for the fishing opener. Expect a high in the mid- to upper 60s north, and 78 in the Twin Cities metro.
1 killed as severe storms cause damage across western Minn.
The death occurred in Kandiyohi County where a grain bin fell onto a car.
Rain, snowmelt create 'dangerous' high water along North Shore
Much of the Arrowhead region is under a flood warning.
Evening forecast: Low of 58. a mild night with a moonlit sky
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
A Few Rumbles Up North For The Minnesota Fishing Opener
Don't worry - we're not talking about severe weather this weekend! As we head toward the Fishing Opener Saturday we'll see a few showers/t-storms in northern Minnesota, with a slightly better chance down south on Sunday. 60s and 70s for highs are expected through much of next week. - D.J. Kayser