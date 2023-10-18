More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Chance of showers, high 62
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, Oct. 18
Paul Douglas
Puddle Potential Today But 60s By Friday
Today's storm will whip up showers and a growl of thunder can't be ruled out. Most spots will pick up under a quarter inch of liquid gold. Friday's clipper spreads rain north and east of the Twin Cities, and cool exhaust behind this fast-moving storm will mean scrappy clouds and cool 50s this weekend. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Evening forecast: Low of 49; partly cloudy with a shower possible in areas toward dawn
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Afternoon forecast: High of 65, mostly sunny
It'll be warmer than average, with increasing clouds and a chance of rain tonight and Wednesday.
Morning forecast: Mostly sunny, high 65
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Oct. 17