More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Morning forecast: Showers, high 56; more rain tonight
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, Oct. 27
Paul Douglas
Midweek Soaker Gives Way to Chilly Start to November
Another well-timed lawn watering is imminent with over an inch of rain expected south/west of MSP by Thursday night. That, and you may actually get some mileage out of a heavier jacket next week.
Evening forecast: Low of 44; cloudy, breezy late with a couple of showers near dawn
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Nation
Nor'easter has New England bracing for floods, power outages
A nor'easter barreled up the U.S. coast Tuesday, and forecasters warned it could bring flooding, hurricane-force wind gusts and widespread power outages to New England.
Nation
Louisiana to get $595M federal disaster aid for Laura, Delta
Louisiana will receive $595 million in federal disaster block grant aid to help with housing restoration and other recovery needs from last year's back-to-back blows of Hurricanes Laura and Delta, the state's two U.S. senators announced Tuesday.