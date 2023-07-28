More from Star Tribune
Nation
Extreme heat moves east where many will see their hottest days of the year
Dangerous heat is forecast to ''engulf'' much of the eastern half of the United States as extreme temperatures spread from the Midwest into the Northeast and mid-Atlantic where some residents will see their hottest temperatures of the year, according to the National Weather Service.
Weather
Morning forecast: Chance of PM storms, high 89
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, July 28
World
Typhoon Doksuri makes landfall in China after bringing deadly landslides to Philippines
Typhoon Doksuri made landfall in China after bringing deadly landslides to the Philippines.
Local
Minnesota heat wave continues, but relief is on the way
Storms are expected to bring cooler air to Minnesota by the weekend, the National Weather Service said.
Video
Blistering heat settles in Midwest, across U.S.
With record high temps being recorded across the country, officials braced for a possible wave of heat-related emergency calls.