More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Morning forecast: Chance of PM storms, high 82
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, June 28
Local
Health experts explain how to keep Minnesota kids safe outside when air quality dips
Wildfire smoke has forced Twin Cities parks and schools to cancel some outdoor programs this summer.
Paul Douglas
Difficulties Predicting Wildfire Smoke
A few T-storms later today may become severe, with large hail, damaging winds and a stray tornado. Otherwise I see more warm sunshine Thursday into the Monday with 80s giving way 90F by Sunday and Monday. T-storms may rumble in on the 4th of July, but it's way too early for details. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Nation
Canadian wildfires are causing the worst air in the US in cities like Chicago and Detroit
Drifting smoke from the ongoing wildfires across Canada is creating curtains of haze and raising air quality concerns throughout the Great Lakes region and in parts of the central and eastern United States.
Weather
What questions do you have about the bad air quality in Minnesota?
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued yet another warning of bad air quality across this state, this time until midnight Thursday.Expect more as…