World
UK extends COVID vaccine booster program amid winter worries
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned Monday of a "blizzard" of new coronavirus infections coming into the U.K. from continental Europe, as his government extended the vaccine booster program to younger people in an effort to keep a lid on the pandemic during the winter months.
Weather
Morning forecast: Chance of light snow, high 37
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Monday, Nov. 5
Nation
Rare November tornadoes hit Connecticut, Rhode Island
Three tornadoes that hit Rhode Island and southeast Connecticut this weekend were the first since at least 1950 to strike the area in November, the National Weather Service said Sunday.
Paul Douglas
Another Shot Of Light Snow Monday, Then A Quick Warm Up Tuesday
Don't be surprised to see a little bit more snow as we head through Sunday Night and Monday as a warm front moves into the region, helping to spark some snow with light accumulations expected in central and southern Minnesota. That warm front brings in 50s for Tuesday before cooler air moves back in. - D.J. Kayser