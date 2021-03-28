More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Breezy with a high of 48
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and Minnesota.
Paul Douglas
Drier, Sunnier Sunday - Quite Warm And Windy Weather Awaits Monday
I have no doubt it's going to feel like a temperature roller coaster the next several days, with highs in the low 70s Monday but then the upper 30s Wednesday. The good news is that Sunday will be drier (and sunnier) than Saturday, with highs a few degrees above average. Click for more details - D.J. Kayser
Evening forecast: Low of 29; cloudy, with passing showers possible
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and the region.
Afternoon forecast: 49, rainy
Rain will continue into evening, but tomorrow will be a nicer day. Monday will see a windy high in the low 70s.
Morning forecast: 49, rain ending early evening
It'll be nicer tomorrow, with a brief (and windy) jump into the 70s Monday.