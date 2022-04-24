More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Morning forecast: Breezy, but dry; high near 50
Today's latest forecast for the Twin Cities and Minnesota.
World
10 of 26 people from sunken Japan tour boat confirmed dead
Rescuers said that 10 people who were retrieved Sunday from the frigid sea and the rocky coast of a northern Japanese national park had died, a day after a tour boat with 26 aboard apparently sank in rough waters, triggering questions why it was allowed to sail.
Paul Douglas
Flashes of Warmth Amid Jacket Weather
Big surprise: cooler winds return today with a few rain showers north of I-94 by afternoon. Not nearly as dramatic as the 2 feet of snow that just clocked far western North Dakota. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Nation
Fires hit Southwest, New Mexico's season 'dangerously early'
New Mexico faces a long and potentially devastating wildfire season, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Saturday, as Southwestern wildfires cause destruction and force people from their homes.