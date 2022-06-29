More from Star Tribune
World
Southern Austria hit by mudslides after heavy rainfall
Authorities in Austria declared a civil emergency Wednesday after some villages in the southern state of Carinthia were cut off by mudslides and flooding following heavy rainfall. Two people were reportedly missing.
World
Rice fields dry up as Italy's drought lingers on
The worst drought Italy has faced in 70 years is thirsting paddy fields in the river Po valley and jeopardizing the harvest of the premium rice used for risotto.
Nation
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat
Desperate families of migrants from Mexico and Central America frantically sought word of their loved ones as authorities began the grim task Tuesday of identifying 51 people who died after being abandoned in a tractor-trailer without air conditioning in the sweltering Texas heat.
Paul Douglas
Better Than Average 4th of July Weekend?
Today feels like summer with a shot at 90 and a few T-storms blossoming up north. Drippy dew points rise into the 60s, peaking tomorrow with another thunderstorm or two. Canada leaks slightly drier air into Minnesota Friday and Saturday; a comfortable way to ease into the holiday weekend.