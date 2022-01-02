More from Star Tribune
Nation
Overnight storms bring damage to parts of US South
A line of severe storms damaged homes, knocked out power and downed trees in parts of the southern United States late Saturday into Sunday morning.
Weather
Morning forecast: Bitterly cold with a wind chill warning, high of 5 degrees
Your weather forecast for the Twin Cities metro and surrounding area on Sunday, January 2, 2022.
Business
Live updates: Israel's PM warns of coming COVID-19 'storm'
Israel's prime minister is warning that the country will soon see tens of thousands of new coronavirus cases a day.
Business
Officials probe cause of massive Colorado fire; 3 missing
Investigators are still trying to determine what sparked a massive fire in a suburban area near Denver that burned neighborhoods to the ground and destroyed nearly 1,000 homes and other buildings.
Business
Officials: Nearly 1K structures destroyed in Colorado fire
A Colorado official says nearly 1,000 homes and other structures were destroyed, hundreds more were damaged, and three people are missing after a wildfire charred numerous neighborhoods in a suburban area at the base of the Rocky Mountains.