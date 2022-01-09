More from Star Tribune
One More Cold Day, Then A Modest January Warmup
Icy winds continue today with sub-zero wind chill values finally fading midday Tuesday as air temperatures return to near normal levels. The second half of the week looks even warmer with readings flirting with the freezing mark. It'll feel like a heat wave! Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson
Flooding persists after Pacific Northwest storms
Flooding coursed over roads, inundated farmland and curtailed access to a Native American reservation in Washington state on Sunday as the Pacific Northwest slowly recovered from a series of storms that have engulfed the region with rain and snow.
Afternoon forecast: Partly sunny, high of 4 degrees, chance of light snow overnight
Your weather forecast for the Twin Cities metro and surrounding area on Sunday, January 9, 2022.
Morning forecast: Bitterly cold, wind advisory until 11 a.m.
Your weather forecast for the Twin Cities metro and surrounding area on Sunday, January 9, 2022.