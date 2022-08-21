More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Becoming mostly sunny, high 79
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Sunday, Aug. 21
Business
China plans cloud seeding to protect grain crop from drought
China says it will try to protect its grain harvest from record-setting drought by using chemicals to generate rain, while factories in the southwest waited Sunday to see whether they would be shut down for another week due to shortages of water to generate hydropower.
World
Official: Flooding in eastern Afghanistan kills at least 9
Heavy flooding from seasonal rains in eastern Afghanistan overnight left at least nine people dead, swept away homes and destroyed livestock and agricultural land, a provincial official and a villager elder said Sunday.
World
Floods, landslides leave 40 dead in northern India
At least 40 people have died and others are missing in flash floods triggered by intense monsoon rains in northern India over the past three days, officials said Sunday.
Paul Douglas
The 1883 Rochester Tornado & The Mayo Clinic
Bright blue skies return today after some much needed rainfall last week. Dry skies linger through the early week time frame with a spotty t-shower or two PM Wednesday. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson