World
Europe heat wave brings concern for older adults, homeless
Spain expected to record its hottest day of the year with temperatures topping 45 degrees Celsius (113 F) in parts of the Iberian Peninsula on Saturday, while Italian authorities expanded the number of cities on red alert for health risks as a heat wave settled over Southern Europe.
World
Turkey: Flood deaths rise to at least 44 as rescuers push on
The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday.
World
Over 1,500 evacuated in southern Russia after heavy rains
Heavy rains have flooded broad areas in southern Russia, forcing the evacuation of more than 1,,500 people, officials said Saturday.
Sports
Braves hit 4 solo HRs, beat Nats early Saturday morning
Austin Riley homered in the seventh inning of a weather-delayed game, and the Atlanta Braves beat the Washington Nationals 4-2 early Saturday morning to move into a first-place tie in the NL East with Philadelphia.